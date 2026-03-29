You must always have a plan: Boman Irani

New Delhi: Actor Boman Irani believes one must always have a plan and keep working, creating and reinventing oneself.

Irani attended the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) on Friday.

“You are never too old to do anything, ese kabhi mat sochna ki mera time nikal gaya hai. There is nothing like that,” the actor told reporters during an interaction.

He added, “Till the very end, you can keep on working, creating, reinventing yourself. You must always have a plan. Everybody is young as long as you have the heart to do it.”

The International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 will screen 140 films from 47 countries across multiple venues in the national capital during its run.

The festival opened at Bharat Mandapam on March 25 and will conclude on March 31. The film gala is organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) in association with the Delhi government.

Irani lauded the initiative and said, although it’s the first edition, it feels like it’s been going on for years. “I think this is a great beginning. Even though this is the first one, it feels like it has been going on for years. This can only become bigger and bigger and be the hub. This is what I think.”

Asked about his upcoming work, Irani, who stepped into direction with ‘The Mehta Boys’, said he is working on the projects, but didn’t give any details. Released in 2025, ‘The Mehta Boys’ starred Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry and Irani.