You don’t see a dominating personality: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn, who is basking in the success of his latest film ‘Singham Again’, recently discussed how few Bollywood stars are perceived as ‘men’. He mentioned celebrities like Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol and Amitabh Bachchan when discussing how ‘real men’ would act on-screen.

During an interview on ‘The Ranveer Show’, he said that an actor’s attitude defines them more than their physical attributes. He stated, “In today’s world, you don’t see a dominating male personality. All are boys. You don’t see men. In the earlier generation, we saw men - even in my generation, from Jackie Shroff to Amitabh Bachchan. They were all men.”

He also mentioned during the conversation about Akshay Kumar and Sunny. He stated, “When Akshay Kumar was thrashing 10 people or Sunny Deol was pulling out a hand pump, we would clap because we believed they could do it. In today’s generation, we don’t feel that anyone could actually do that.” Ajay clarified that he was referring to an entire generation of actors rather than a specific individual, saying that ‘there’s been a change in upbringing’ that resulted in a change in ‘attitude and approach towards life’.

In Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’, Ajay reprised his role of police officer Bajirao Singham. Since its November 1 theatrical release, the movie has performed well at the box office all across the world. In addition, Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor play key parts in the third instalment of the ‘Singham’ franchise. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff, while Salman Khan made a special appearance as Chulbul Pandey from ‘Dabangg’.