You can’t curb new technology: Aamir Khan

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan said that one can’t ignore the fact that artificial intelligence (AI) is taking the world by storm and believes one should make the best use of the technology.

“We will continue to see new kinds of technology around us. AI is taking the world by storm and when we move forward, we will know what will happen. I’m always behind in terms of technology. My life revolves around stories. With technology, there’s no turning back, be it any profession or industry. You can’t curb a new technology. There’s no need to stop it either. You have to learn to evolve with it,” the 58-year-old actor said on day one of ‘ABP Ideas of India Summit 3.0’.

Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao, who is promoting her upcoming directorial venture, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ with the superstar across the country, was also part of the session called, ‘Telling Laapataa Tales’.

Rao echoed similar sentiments and said one should make the right use of technology.

“I don’t know what can actually happen through AI. ChatGPT can help school kids. We know that it can help in writing and editing. There’s a debate about whether it should be allowed in writing or not. I don’t think you can stop AI. We all are using some form of technology to improve. It depends on how well we can use it,” the filmmaker said.

Khan, who is best known for socially relevant films like ‘Rang De Basanti’ and ‘Taare Zameen Par’, said that he doesn’t pick subjects only when they are issue-based.

“People come to theatres. They look for a ‘majedar’ story and then you can say (social message) whatever you wish to through the film and even if you don’t say anything, that’s also ok. Like, in some of my films such as, ‘Delhi Belly’ and ‘Ghajini’, there’s no social message,” he added.