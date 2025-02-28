‘You can very well exist without attracting attention’

Saba Azad, who portrays a crime journalist in the new Hindi web series ‘Crime Beat’, has been in the news for her relationship with Hrithik Roshan. She also doesn’t like the attention of the paparazzi and is often seen avoiding them. In her recent interview, the actress talked about her acting career taking center stage and how artists can exist without enough visibility.

Talking to Varinder Chawla, Saba shared her thoughts on the paparazzi and how her interactions with them have evolved since she became more publicly visible. She described herself as a private and socially awkward person, stating that she believes it can exist without drawing attention. She noted that paparazzi typically don’t bother her unless there’s a buzz around her projects.

"I’m a private person and I’m an awkward person. I think I’m a socially awkward person. I also think you can very well exist without attracting that attention. Agar aapko nahi chahiye, like Saqib, said, I think people pay for it - because actually, paps don’t bother me unless now mera show ho raha hai - there’s a buzz around it,” she said.

Earlier, in an interview with an entertainment news agency, Saba opened up about her private personality, explaining that she feels uncomfortable with the intense public scrutiny. Despite being an actor who enjoys performing on stage, she admitted to being socially awkward in real life, often finding herself on the periphery of social gatherings. While she doesn’t relish the constant attention, Saba understands the paparazzi’s role and appreciates that they have never harassed her. She noted that their interactions are generally limited to events where they are invited and she has learned to navigate these situations with ease.

‘Crime Beat’ is a gritty series about investigative journalism, starring Saba Azad and Saqib Saleem.