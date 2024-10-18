You can make every character come alive if you're honest: Adah Sharma

New Delhi: Adah Sharma, whose latest project is the web series "Reeta Sanyal", said that she strives to portray every character on screen with full dedication.

The actor, known for films such as "The Kerala Story", "Hasee Toh Phasee" and "1920", as well as web shows "Commando" and "Sunflower", plays 10 different characters in "Reeta Sanyal", an investigative mystery thriller currently streaming on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’.

“I don’t compromise on my honesty when I am performing on screen. I will do anything for a character in front of the camera to prepare for a role. I go to extreme lengths. I believe if you are honest to each character, you can make every one of them come alive,” Sharma told PTI.

“Whether you cry, you have to cry with full honesty. Every line you say, although it’s written by somebody else, you have to deliver it with full sincerity,” she added.

The 32-year-old actor plays the lead in "Reeta Sanyal", which follows the story of the titular advocate who cracks cases using her "sharp mind and chameleon-like skills."

Out of the 10 characters she portrays in the series, Sharma said that while each one had its challenges, wearing a fat suit for one of the roles was the most difficult.

"That fat suit was hard to wear. It was under a saree because I was supposed to look around 120 kg. That was a tough one. Each character I play is based on somebody or on a combination of two or three people I know. Everything was referenced, whether it was the Haryanvi reporter or waitress. I got to speak Marathi, so there are lots of different characters," she added.

To play the waitress, the actor said that she tried to imitate the voice of a Bollywood actor.

"The waitress had to look really pretty and we wanted to use a pretty voice. So, there’s a Bollywood actress’ voice that I’ve copied and used. I’m waiting for people to watch the show and figure out who I’m talking about."

Last year, Sharma starred in "The Kerala Story", which sparked political controversy as it claimed that women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and were recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

Asked how she deals with criticism, Sharma said that varied feedback is important.

"Everyone has a right to say what they want. Everybody can’t have the same opinion. If everyone has the same view, that means your reviews are paid. When you see only good things written about something, it means a lot of money and PR has gone into promoting it. Whatever the audience thinks, it is the right thing. Not everyone is going to love everything or everyone."

Looking ahead, the actress expressed a desire to be part of a dance-based project.