You are the initiator of your life: Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan said that living with a single mother shaped her life when she realised at an early age that she had to be the ‘mover and initiator’ of her life, never being dependent on anyone.

Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife, Amrita Singh. Saif and Amrita were married for 13 years and parted ways in 2004.

In an interview with a leading media house, the ‘Atrangi Re’ star was asked about the influence of strong women in her life. She opened up about growing up with a single parent, which was instrumental in how she is today.

“I think living with a single mother has a huge role to play in it. At a very young age, I realised koi aapke liye kuchh karne nahi wala (nobody is going to do anything for you). It’s not that I don’t get help. I do. But ultimately, you are the mover and initiator of your life. If you are lucky, stars align and God wills, then it will happen. You can’t be waiting around for things to happen. It doesn’t work like that,” she added.

The actor has a packed March with two streaming releases: Netflix’s ‘Murder Mubarak’ and Prime Video’s ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, based on the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta. In the film, Sara plays a young girl who starts an underground radio station to spread the message of unity during the Quit India movement.

The film, directed by Kannan Iyer and also featuring Emraan Hashmi in a guest appearance, is backed by Karan Johar and is set to be released on March 21.