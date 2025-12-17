Yearender 2025: How Bollywood’s newcomers fared in 2025

In 2025, Bollywood finally got what it had been craving for years: a fresh, promising new generation of actors. Faces that not only look heroic on the big screen but also show genuine acting potential. If Ahaan Pandey emerged as the biggest discovery of the year, several other debutants like Rasha Thadani, Aneet Padda and Sara Arjun also made strong impressions. On the other hand, a few newcomers such as Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu and Aaman Devgan failed to make a mark with their first outings. ‘Millennium Post’ takes a look at the most talked-about Bollywood debutants of 2025.

Ahaan Pandey: Bollywood witnessed the arrival of a new-age star with Ahaan Pandey’s debut in ‘Saiyaara’. The frenzy around him reached fever pitch, with audiences reportedly breaking down in theatres while watching his character’s emotional journey to find love. Many even compared his debut buzz to Hrithik Roshan’s iconic launch in ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ (2000). ‘Saiyaara’ shattered box-office records and went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025. All eyes are now on Ahaan’s next action romance, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Aneet Padda: If Ahaan Pandey earned praise for his intense, love-struck portrayal in ‘Saiyaara’, debutant Aneet Padda deserves equal appreciation. Her simple charm, expressive eyes and understated performance worked in her favour. Playing a vulnerable character, she handled the emotional beats with ease, marking a confident and graceful debut on the big screen.









Aaman Devgan: Ever since the trailer of ‘Azaad’ dropped, something felt amiss. Aaman Devgan, nephew of superstar Ajay Devgn, made his debut in the film, which revolved around his character’s bond with a horse. Unfortunately, neither the film nor his performance left any impact. Here’s hoping he comes back better prepared for his next outing.









Rasha Thadani: Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani also made a blink-and-you-miss-it debut in ‘Azaad’ alongside Aaman Devgan. While her acting didn’t draw much attention, it was her viral dance number ‘Uyi Amma’ that put her in the spotlight. Her dancing skills won praise and one hopes her next project will allow her to explore her acting abilities more.









Sara Arjun: If the first half of the year belonged to Aneet Padda, the closing months clearly belonged to Sara Arjun. The former child actor grabbed headlines for her performance in ‘Dhurandhar’, marking an impressive transition into lead roles. Sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in the action drama, Sara proved she is ready for the big league.









Shubhangi Dutt: Not a star kid, but a standout debutant, Shubhangi Dutt made a powerful impression in Anupam Kher’s directorial ‘Tanvi: The Great’. A discovery from Kher’s acting school, she delivered a moving performance as an autistic girl.









Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Another Miss Universe winner ventured into Bollywood this year. Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu made her acting debut opposite Tiger Shroff in ‘Baaghi 4’, playing a double role. However, the film failed at the box office and her Bollywood journey began on a shaky note.









Veer Pahariya: He caught more attention for his dance moves than his acting. His dance number with Sara Ali Khan in ‘Sky Force’ became a topic of discussion. Making his debut in Akshay Kumar’s action entertainer, the big question now is whether he can carry a film on his own.









Simar Bhatia: Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia is set to make her debut with ‘Ikkis’, opposite Agastya Nanda. The film is also notable as the final screen appearance of legendary actor Dharmendra. With a Christmas release lined up, it remains to be seen how Simar holds her own amid such stalwart company.











