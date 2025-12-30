YEARENDER 2025: Bollywood’s Proud New Parents in 2025

As 2025 draws to a close and we gear up to welcome 2026, it’s time to look back at a year that was memorable for Bollywood in more ways than one. Apart from big box office releases, 2025 was equally special on the personal front for many Bollywood celebrities. Several stars embraced parenthood, marking a brand-new chapter in their lives. From Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, this year saw many celebrity couples welcoming little bundles of joy. Well-known TV couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya recently welcomed their second baby. Here’s a look at the Bollywood celebrities who became parents in 2025.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are undoubtedly one of Bollywood’s most adored couples. Of course, Vicky had a fulfilling professional year with the release of ‘Chhaava’, which is also one of the highest-grossing grossers of 2025. But on the personal front, he embraced a new role as a father. On November 7, 2025, the couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Sharing the joyous news on ‘Instagram’, Katrina and Vicky wrote, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra





Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra continue to charm fans with their understated love story. In 2025, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 15. They named her Saraayah.

Announcing the news on social media, the couple shared a heartfelt picture holding their newborn’s tiny feet, with the caption: “From our prayers, to our arms. Our divine blessing, our princess. Saraayah Malhotra.”

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa





Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 15, coinciding with their fourth wedding anniversary.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan





Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan, who tied the knot in 2023, became parents this year. The couple welcomed a baby girl on October 5 and named her Sipaara.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul





Actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul welcomed their daughter, Evaarah, on March 24, 2025. The couple, who dated for nearly four years, got married on January 23, 2023, at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family.

Ileana D’Cruz and Michael Dolan





Ileana D’Cruz and her husband, businessman Michael Dolan, welcomed their second child on June 19, 2025. The couple named their baby boy Keanu Rafe Dolan. Ileana chose to keep her pregnancy away from the public eye and later announced the birth through an ‘Instagram’ post.