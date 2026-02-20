Yash’s unrecognisable transformation in ‘Toxic’ teaser excites fans

As the most awaited Indian film of 2026, ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ has kept its finger off the trigger for months, building immense anticipation through high-impact imagery. Now, the teaser of the film has been unveiled and it is both vibrant and brutal.

Starring Yash, the teaser moves from a circus setting to an East Asian-inspired backdrop and the story spans different time periods with a dark, edgy atmosphere. Yet, beneath the brutal exterior and high-octane visuals, the teaser offers a glimpse into something deeper: a meticulous focus on storytelling and powerhouse performance that serves as the beating heart of this gritty universe.

Yash has undergone a transformation that is nothing short of a total reinvention and his fans are excited as ever. On social media, as soon as the teaser dropped, the fans went berserk praising the superstar’s physical evolution. The teaser showcases a range of appearances of the actor, from a lean, agile silhouette to a massive, battle-hardened physique.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions releasing across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and more, positioning the film on a global stage. Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under ‘KVN Productions’ and ‘Monster Mind Creations’, ‘Toxic’ is set to hit the theatres on March 19, 2026. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth in pivotal roles.