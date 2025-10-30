Yash’s ‘Toxic’ to hit theatres on March 19, 2026

All rumours have been put to rest as Yash’s action-drama extravaganza ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ will now release in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026, exactly as originally announced. Amid a wave of chatter suggesting a postponement, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh reached out to the makers to verify the situation and then took to social media to issue a clear, categorical update confirming that there is no delay.

After speaking with the production team, Taran clarified that the film remains on schedule, with post-production and VFX work having begun in April, parallel to when Yash began shooting for ‘Ramayana’ in Mumbai. The final stretch of filming is currently underway in Bangalore and full-scale promotions are expected to roll out in January 2026.

The release date lands in the heart of a major festive frame, coinciding with Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and regional New Year celebrations, followed closely by Eid, creating a high-impact four-day celebration window at the box office. With Yash returning to the big screen after ‘KGF’, the anticipation around ‘Toxic’ has only intensified. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has been shot simultaneously in English and Kannada and will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and more.