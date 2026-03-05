Yash’s ‘Toxic’ postponed due to Middle East conflict

The US-Iran war has not only disrupted global supply chains, affecting oil, pharmaceuticals and travel, but also has impacted the entertainment industry. And Yash-starrer ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’, seems to have been one of the first films to have faced the ire of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. In a strategic rescheduling of the global theatrical release for ‘Toxic’, which was slated for a worldwide release on March 19, 2026, the film’s release is being moved to June 4, 2026, due to the ongoing volatile escalation and regional instability in the Middle East.

As advised by one of their major distribution partners, ‘Phars Films’, the decision to reschedule the release was made in response to escalating tensions and the resulting disruptions to cinema operations across the Gulf region, a key market for the film’s multi-language global rollout. This announcement came at a time when the makers were gearing up for a grand trailer launch for March 8 in Bangalore, with media from across the country.

“After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience. Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release,” said an official statement from ‘KVN Productions’ and ‘Monster Mind Creations’.

‘Toxic’ also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and others. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.