Yash’s film ‘Toxic’ seals a major deal

Ever since the announcement of Yash-starrer ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’, the excitement has hit the roof for the fans. Now, the film has cracked a deal poised to send shockwaves across the industry. ‘Sri Venkateswara Creations’ (SVC), led by Dil Raju, has acquired the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana distribution rights for a staggering Rs 120 crore (advance on commission basis), officially marking it as the biggest acquisition ever for a non-Telugu origin film.

From the ground up, the film has generated unprecedented buzz, visible in the massive on-ground excitement, the organic fan frenzy across countries and the consistent interest from multiple territories beyond AP and Telangana.

“Yash stands as a formidable titan of Indian cinema and post ‘KGF 2’, his market has only grown stronger across the world. The audience’s anticipation for his next after ‘KGF 2’ has been building for a while now. With a four-year wait, the buzz and expectations around this film are massive,” said Raju.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and several other languages, underscoring the film’s global ambition.

‘Toxic’ is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, strategically coinciding with Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.