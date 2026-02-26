Yash-starrer ‘Toxic’ cracks a major deal in Tamil

If you thought you had seen it all in the trailer of Yash-starrer ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups’ and you have already met all the characters of the film, then you are mistaken. The makers have officially unveiled Akshay Oberoi as Tony and Sudev Nair as Karmadi, two striking new additions to this high-stakes action saga.

Akshay’s Tony feels ripped straight out of the 1950s. With long sideburns, a vintage silhouette and unmistakable old-world swagger, he arrives not merely as a man who has witnessed violence but as someone who has mastered it, suave yet menacing. Equally compelling is Nair as Karmadi, a gritty, grounded presence ready to step into the chaos. Flat cap pulled low, moustache sharply set, eyes steady and unreadable, gun in hand, Karmadi carries a quiet intensity that speaks louder than action.

“Working with Akshay has been one of those rare experiences that reminds me why I enjoy directing actors so much. Akshay genuinely enjoys acting. Even in the most intense, complex moments, there’s a sense of discovery in him,” said director Geetu Mohandas. Also, Balaji Manohar has joined the cast as Bheera and the makers have unveiled his look from the film.

Meanwhile, the makers are cracking big deals for the film. The Tamil Nadu distribution of ‘Toxic’ has been locked at a staggering Rs 63 crore advance on a commission basis, marking one of the most significant deals in the territory in recent years. The scale of this acquisition underlines the massive expectations surrounding the film and positions it among the biggest upcoming releases in the state. Trade experts attribute the scale of this deal to the phenomenal success of ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ and the widespread popularity and acceptance of Yash in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Yash has ditched his iconic Rocky Bhai beard and has changed his look for a character in ‘Toxic’. The fans are excited to watch Yash in his clean-shaven look.

Written by Yash and Geetu, ‘Toxic’ has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and several other languages. Produced by ‘KVN Productions’ and ‘Monster Mind Creations’, ‘Toxic’ is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.