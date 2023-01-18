'Yash Raj Films' to open advance booking for 'Pathaan' on January 20

Mumbai: Production house ‘Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) will open the advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated movie "Pathaan" on January 20, five days prior its theatrical release.

"Pathaan", directed by Siddharth Anand, also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

"The advance booking for 'Pathaan' will open on 20th Jan in India for the normal 2D version in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu along with premium formats like IMAX, 4DX, D BOX and ICE versions in Hindi. YRF is very excited to release the fourth film of the ‘YRF Spy Universe’ which marks the entry of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham to one of India’s biggest franchises," Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, Distribution, YRF, said in a statement.

Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe also includes Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Tiger Zinda Hai" as well as Hrithik Roshan's "War". The third film in the "Tiger" franchise is set to arrive in December.

Salman will also make a special appearance in "Pathaan".

"Pathaan" is set to hit cinemas worldwide on January 25. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.