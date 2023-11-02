‘Yash Raj Films’ to host ‘Spy Universe Film Festival’

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Tiger 3’ is set to release this Diwali, that is, on November 12. Most recently, the makers are set to kick off the ‘YRF Spy Universe Film Festival’ from today to November 5.

On Wednesday, the poster for the festival was revealed so that people could refresh the timeline of the interconnected spy films. From ‘Pathaan’, audiences can see Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham; from ‘War’, stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff and the ‘Tiger’ franchise stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

‘Yash Raj Films’ is set to open advance bookings for ‘Tiger 3’ starting November 5. It is the fifth film in the blockbuster ‘YRF Spy Universe’, which follows the events of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’. It has been directed by YRF’s homegrown Maneesh Sharma. It will be released in Hindi and the dubbed versions of Tamil and Telugu.

Recently, Salman Khan unveiled the trailer of his production house, ‘Farrey’, with which he is launching his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri. The actor sported a casual look at the trailer launch event held in Mumbai. He posed in a faded olive-green jacket that he paired with a black T-shirt and matching denim.