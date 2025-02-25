Yash is excited to play Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayan’

Rocking star Yash is gearing up for an exciting new project as he takes the negative role of Ravana in ‘Ramayan’, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. In a recent interview, the actor shared his enthusiasm for portraying the demon king, describing it as a fascinating character that offers a unique opportunity for an actor.

As per a report by a leading media house, Yash said, “It’s a very fascinating character. I wouldn’t have done it for any other reason. If you asked me if I wanted to play any other character in ‘Ramayana’, probably not. For me, Ravana is the most exciting character to play as an actor. I like the shades and nuances of this particular character. There is a vast scope to present this character in a different way.”

During Yash’s time in Los Angeles, where he was working on the visual effects for his upcoming film ‘Toxic’, it was there that he met Namit Malhotra from DNEG, a VFX company involved in the project. During their discussions about ‘Ramayan’, they discovered a shared vision of bringing this epic tale to an international audience. This collaboration has led to Yash not only acting in the film but also co-producing it.

‘Ramayana’ stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. With its two-part format, the film is set to be a grand cinematic experience, with part one scheduled for release on November 6, 2026, coinciding with Diwali. The second part is expected to follow in 2027.