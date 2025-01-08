Yash drops a wild ‘birthday peek’ from ‘Toxic’

Yash, the phenomenon who shattered boundaries and redefined Indian cinema with the KGF franchise, has turned 39. A birthday treat arrived in the form of a ‘birthday peek’ video from his highly anticipated film, ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’. The video, a bold and unconventional departure from the norm, showcases Yash’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of cinematic storytelling.

In the video, Yash is impeccably dressed in a crisp white suit, fedora and holding a cigar makes a commanding entrance. The sultry ambiance of the club, pulsating with extravagance, indulgence and sinful soirée, sets the stage for this film. As Yash commands attention, every gaze in the room is drawn to him. The teaser, brimming with bold and provocative moments, invites viewers into an intoxicating and captivating world, a cinematic experience that transcends borders.

Speaking on Yash and creating the world of ‘Toxic’, director Geetu Mohandas said, “‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ is a story that defies convention and is sure to provoke the chaos within us. Today, as we release the first peek of our film, we also celebrate Yash, a man the nation reveres for his vision and swagger. I have observed his brilliance and to those who know him or follow his journey, his process is as mysterious as it is meticulous. It’s both a privilege and a thrill to have co-written this captivating world alongside a mind that sees the extraordinary where others see the ordinary.”