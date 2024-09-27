Yash Chopra’s 92nd birth anniversary: Yash Chopra Foundation launches scholarship programme for film students

On Yash Chopra’s 92nd birth anniversary, the ‘Yash Chopra Foundation’ (YCF), the philanthropic arm of ‘Yash Raj Films’, announced the launch of a transformative initiative: the ‘YCF Scholarship Programme’.

This scholarship programme is specifically aimed at supporting children of Hindi film industry members from low-income categories, ensuring that these unsung heroes are not forgotten. The workers need to be registered members of the ‘Federation of Western India Cine Employees’ (FWICE) for their kids to avail of this scholarship based on their merit.

The initiative will provide comprehensive financial assistance to deserving candidates, enabling them to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies in fields such as mass communication, filmmaking, production and direction, visual arts, cinematography and animation. With a total support package of up to Rs 5 lakhs per student, this initiative is Yash Chopra Foundation’s heartfelt effort to bridge the gap for talent within the film fraternity. By funding their education, ‘YCF’ is not only providing them with a brighter future but also creating opportunities for them to contribute meaningfully to the industry that their families have been part of for generations.

“The legendary filmmaker and our founder Yash Chopra always believed in giving back to the Hindi film industry in whichever way possible. His philosophy is ingrained in our company’s culture. So, on his 92nd birth anniversary, we are happy to embark on a mission to empower kids of the Hindi film fraternity. We are confident that this initiative will inspire and empower deserving students to follow their dreams and subsequently make a mark in our film industry,” said Akshaye Widhani, CEO of ‘YRF’.

Selected candidates will undergo a personalised interview process and successful applicants will receive financial aid under this program.