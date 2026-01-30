Yash Cheers Emerging Filmmaker Sudhakar Gowda

‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ star Yash is known for keeping his focus firmly on his work, making public endorsements a rarity. That’s what made his recent post to the team behind ‘Amrutanjan’ stand out. Taking to social media, Yash congratulated the creators on their journey and the steps they’ve taken into feature filmmaking.

“To the ‘Amrutanjan’ team… I’ve always enjoyed your work and it’s great to see you dream big, put in the effort and keep evolving. From creating content to backing your own film, this journey says a lot. Hope this encourages more creators and storytellers to dream big and never let anyone decide their limits. Wishing you all the very best for ‘Amrutanjan’.”

Over the years, Yash has consistently encouraged emerging talent - often quietly and without spectacle - by acknowledging conviction, effort and the courage to back one’s own vision. Rather than loud endorsements, his support has usually come through intent-led actions and moments like these, where the focus remains firmly on the creators and their work.

The message resonated strongly given the context. The ‘Amrutanjan’ team began as ‘Instagram’ creators, moved on to short films and are now marking their theatrical debut with the film’s release today.

Reacting to the moment, Sudhakar Gowda described it as one of the most memorable days of his life, writing: “Biggest day of my life. My inspiration, Rocking Star Yash sir, called and wished for ‘Amrutanjan’. Best part is he even said dialogue from the trailer.”

Adding to the emotion, Yash reportedly quoted a dialogue from the film’s trailer during their conversation, a gesture that left the team both surprised and grateful. Yash’s encouragement carries weight not because it is frequent, but because it reflects his own journey. Having consistently backed conviction-led choices and unconventional paths, he has often spoken through action rather than words. By acknowledging ‘Amrutanjan’, he underscored a simple but powerful idea: growth comes from belief, persistence and the courage to take the next step.