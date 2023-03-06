Yami, Sunny hang on for dear life in ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ trailer

‘Netflix’ released the trailer for the upcoming heist-hijack thriller ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal. Helmed by Ajay Singh and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film’s trailer was unveiled at the ‘Under 25’ Summit recently.

In the trailer, Yami and Sunny can be seen meticulously planning and carrying out a dangerous heist. Yet fate conspires against them and changes the course of events, leaving them both dangling by a thread.

Talking about the film, Yami said in a statement, “At the summit, the trailer sparked a lot of excitement amongst the students and we hope the momentum continues when they see the film. It’s my third outing with ‘Maddock’ and it’s been a delight working with them and ‘Netflix’ to deliver this film with such a unique story and I can’t wait for the audience to see what a fantastic job the entire team has done.”

Sunny said that the film is extremely special for him because it was his first collaboration with ‘Netflix’: “Doing this film with Yami was something that I was very excited about as I have always been an admirer of her work. The moment I heard the script I was on board.”

The director said, “I was quite enthusiastic about working with Yami and Sunny for this because I knew this duo would have fabulous on-screen chemistry and were a fresh pair that haven’t been seen together before.”