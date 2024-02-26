Yami Gautam thanks audience for proving naysayers of ‘Article 370’ wrong

Yami Gautam is celebrating the box-office success of her new political action thriller, ‘Article 370’. The actor said that the audience proved the naysayers wrong, those who claimed her film is ‘too technical’ or has ‘too many political jargons’.

On Monday, Yami took to her ‘X’ handle and wrote, “When we were making ‘Article 370’, so many people told us that this film won’t work with the audience, ‘it’s too technical, too many political jargons’. But we went ahead with our gut because we knew those naysayers were underestimating our audience. Thank you all for proving them absolutely wrong. Thank you so much for giving so much love to our small little film, with a big heart. We are humbled and will remain forever grateful to all of you. Dhanyawaad (thank you)! Jai Hind!”

‘Article 370’ earned Rs 10.25 crore on its first Sunday, after garnering Rs 9.08 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.12 crore on its opening day. This makes the Yami-starrer the highest-grossing female-led film of 2024 so far.

In the film, Yami plays Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer. The film, which is set in the valley, revolves around the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

The Central government on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.