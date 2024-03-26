Yami Gautam opens up on motherhood and raising her baby with her hubby

Amid the adoration surrounding her recent film ‘Article 370’ and the excitement of impending motherhood, Yami Gautam, alongside her husband Aditya Dhar, shared her aspirations for their child’s upbringing. With Holi festivities as the backdrop, Yami opened up about her commitment to preserving cultural traditions.

During an interaction with a leading media house, Yami expressed that, as a parent, one always desires his or her child to grow up with the same traditions and customs that they grew up with.

She also said that parenting is also very unique to every family; thus, she mentioned she isn’t speaking for every parent but for herself and her husband.

Further, reflecting on the essence of festivals like Holi, Yami emphasised the importance of instilling reverence and joy in their children. From offering prayers to elders to indulging in playful colours, she envisions her child experiencing the festivities with the same innocence and spirit they cherished.

Delving into her own childhood memories, Yami recalled the simple joys of Holi celebrations with friends from her neighborhood. Amidst laughter and colour, she reminisced about the cherished tradition of applying oil before stepping out, a practice handed down by her mother. Despite the inevitable stains of synthetic colours, the festivities culminated in the delightful indulgence of homemade ‘gujiyas’, a taste that remains etched in her memory.