Yami Gautam loves 'costume dramas'

Kolkata: Portraying screen icon Madhubala and playing a warrior princess in a costume drama are among the roles that ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ star Yami Gautam has on her wish list.

The actor, who shot to fame with her debut in ‘Vicky Donor’, has earned praise for her performances in ‘Kaabil’, ‘Badlapur’, ‘Bala’ and ‘A Thursday’.

“I feel there are so many roles, but there is one thing I definitely want to do in life: I love costume dramas. I would love to play the role of a warrior princess one day,” Gautam told the top news agency.

Asked about her dream role in the biopic genre, she said Madhubala would be her go-to choice.

“I had once said that I would love to portray Madhubala Ji if I am asked to choose a biopic. She remains an icon. After Madhubala Ji, I have two three personalities in mind. But I would like to first sign and then talk about any role,” she added.

Gautam, 34, was in the city to promote Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s directorial ‘Lost’.

The actor said that as a performer, she looks for interesting projects rather than focusing on the platform.

“I am an actor first. My job is to look for the best opportunities that I can get. I don’t find any difference between OTT and big-screen productions. That is the producer’s prerogative for which platform the film is made and I am doing my job as an actor, be it on OTT or the big screen. ‘Bala’ was the last of my releases in theatres and they found their audiences,” she said about the 2019 satire.

In ‘Lost’, Gautam plays the role of a journalist who covers crime. She is in Kolkata to look for someone.

“It is an investigative thriller, an emotional human drama. It also talks about the media in today’s time. The film talks about human values and basic things in life and was shot entirely in Kolkata during the pandemic. We hope the film works. Abhik da (cinematographer Abhik Mukhopadhyay) shot the scenes beautifully. The film has its own pace,” she said.