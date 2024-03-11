Yami Gautam has no ‘belief in fake filmy awards’

Yami Gautam called the ‘current filmy awards’ fake, sharing that this is the reason why she stopped attending such events. She also expressed her happiness about Hollywood actor Cillian Murphy’s winning the ‘Best Actor’ award for ‘Oppenheimer’ at the 96th Academy Awards.

Taking to ‘X’ (formerly ‘Twitter’), Yami wrote, “Having no belief in any of the current fake ‘filmy’ awards. Since the last few years, I have stopped attending them, but today I am feeling really happy for an extraordinary actor who stands for patience, resilience and so many more emotions.”

She also wrote, “Watching him be honoured on the biggest global platform tells us that in the end, it’s your talent that stands the tallest above anything. Congratulations, Cillian Murphy!”

Fans saw Yami last in the action-packed political drama ‘Article 370’. The film is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. Apart from Yami, the film also stars Priyamani. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar. It was released in cinemas on February 23.