Yami Gautam defends Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour shift demand

Yami Gautam recently came out in support of Deepika Padukone’s stance on working an eight-hour shift. Deepika had made headlines after she reportedly exited two high-profile projects - Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ and Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ sequel - because her demand for an eight-hour shift after becoming a mother wasn’t met. Recently, Yami, who also gave birth to her son Vedavid last year, defended Deepika’s decision.

In an interview with ‘Times Now News’, Yami said, “Whether a woman is working or a homemaker, every mother is special and does everything she can for her child. As much as we would like a time cap like any other field, ours is a little different. Locations, permissions, permutations, combinations, other actors and technicians… There are so many things. So, this whole concept of time cap, for me, is very subjective to an actor, a producer and a director collaboration and the understanding.”

Yami also pointed out how many male stars work only eight-hour shifts and avoid weekends, maintaining a healthy work-life balance. However, when a female star asks for the same, it often turns into a controversy.

“This is something that has been happening for decades. There are actors who shoot for only eight hours a day, shoot five days a week and they don’t do night shoots. This is pre-decided between the director, producer and the actor. So why is it that if a female actor has said it, it has become an issue? At the end of the day, we are human beings making art and emotions in very odd circumstances. So, I don’t think there is anything wrong with asking about time if it suits the production. If it suits, they go ahead with it; if it doesn’t, they don’t,” she added.