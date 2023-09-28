Xolo Mariduena, Viola Davis and John Cena to star in 'Creature Commandos'

Director James Gunn scrapped the old DCEU (DC Extended Universe) to make way for his new DCU (DC Universe). Since then, he has confirmed that at least three actors from the DCEU will be reprising their roles, namely Xolo Mariduena, Viola Davis and John Cena as voice actors.

All three are set to reprise their roles in the animated series ‘Creature Commandos’, which will be the first DCU project.

Taking to his personal ‘Threads’ account, the ‘Guardians of The Galaxy’ director confirmed that Xolo will be coming back as Blue Beetle, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller and John Cena as the Peacemaker.

This seven-episode series will be the first outing of the ‘first chapter’ from Gunn and Peter Safran titled ‘Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters’. This arc will later also introduce characters such as Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman and more, though much later.

Davis herself was confirmed to return as Amanda Waller when the news came out that she was getting her own TV show, though James Gunn went on record earlier this summer calling Xolo Mariduena’s Blue Beetle ‘the first DCU character’.

In another post on ‘Threads’, Gunn was asked whether the audiences need to watch anything else before ‘Creature Commandos’ to understand what’s going on in the DCEU, to which the filmmaker and ‘DC Studios’ co-CEO offered a succinct response: “No, they will not.”

“Nothing is canon until ‘Creature Commandos’ next year - a sort of aperitif to the DCU - and then a deeper dive into the universe with ‘Superman: Legacy’ after that,” Gunn replied.

“It’s a very human drive to want to understand everything all the time, but I think it’s okay to be confused about what’s happening in the DCU since no one has seen anything from the DCU yet.”