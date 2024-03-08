‘Wrote a few songs but never felt the urge to compose’

Singer Iman Chakraborty is all set to host the eighth edition of ‘Basanta Utsav’, a spring festival, which will be held today in her hometown, Liluah. Despite having a ligament injury, she’s putting her heart and soul into the event, which is a significant annual production for her. The festival promises a diverse lineup of performers and will also see the presence of Padma Bhushan awardee Usha Uthup.

“I enjoy doing it. My mother instilled in me the value of caring not just for oneself but for everyone. ‘Basanta Utsav’ was started by my mother and while it may have grown in scale, it was her vision that started it and with her blessings, it continues,” said the singer of ‘Tumi Jake Bhalobasho’ from ‘Praktan’.

In the Bengali music industry, Iman is a household name. Be it the ‘Rangabati’ from ‘Gotro’, the reprised version of ‘Je Kawta Din’ from ‘Dwitiyo Purush’, ‘Amar Dukkhogulo’ from ‘Drishtikone’ or ‘Alada Alada’ from ‘Ardhangini’, Iman is one of the most popular singers today. Beyond her popularity as a playback singer and stage performer, Iman has ventured into production, establishing her own production company that also conducts talent hunts. The top four winners of the previous season’s talent hunt show have recorded a music album, set to be launched at the upcoming ‘Basanta Utsav’. This year, the new top four winners will also take part in the event.

On International Women’s Day, when questioned about the rise of female solo singers compared to the scarcity of women composers, Iman candidly acknowledged the observation. “This is rightly said. I don’t have an answer to this. I feel ashamed that I couldn’t compose any song. Unfortunately, I don't feel the knack too. I have written a few songs, but I never felt the knack to compose. I guess in this case, Rabindranath has spoiled me, I would say,” she said.

The gender pay gap is a tough reality for women in every industry, but Iman hasn’t faced such circumstances while working in the Bengali music industry. “I have never faced any such thing. Whenever we do shows, I think everyone knows what happens. Yes, at times, maybe I am a woman, hence I might have faced something more. But when we work in the Bengali music fraternity with my colleagues, I have never faced discrimination,” said the singer.

Even after moving to Kolkata post-marriage, Iman continues to consider Liluah, a small town on the outskirts of Howrah, as her home. Her connection to her roots serves as an inspiration for many women from small towns, showing that one’s origins can be a source of strength and pride, no matter where life takes them. “Even though I’ve moved to Kolkata after marriage, Liluah is my home. It really depends on your upbringing and inner values, regardless of whether you come from a small town or a big city. Girls from small towns are often more courageous and willing to take risks due to the challenges they face. I’m proud to be a small-town girl and perhaps that’s why I have a strong determination to achieve things,” said Iman.

Some might think that music composer Anupam Roy is biased towards Iman, given the success of their collaborations in films like ‘Praktan’, ‘Drishtikone’ and ‘Ardhangini’, all featuring superhit songs by the singer. However, Iman laughed off such notions and said, “I share a professional relationship with Anupam da. When I bought the Mercedes, I showed it to him that it was because of him. So, it’s a semi-personal relationship. But he has valued my voice and my singing ability and hence given me such beautiful songs.”

In the digital world, which can often feel artificial, staying true to oneself can be challenging. But Iman has managed to do so. She believes in being genuine, sharing information and things she feels like with her audience. “If you are a real person, it will show. People are not that foolish,” she signed off.