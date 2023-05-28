Writing is a very lonely job, says director Anees Bazmee

Abu Dhabi: The most "difficult, problematic and frustrating" aspect of filmmaking is the writing part, says director Anees Bazmee.

The director-writer is currently developing the follow-up to his 2022 blockbuster "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead.

"We are writing. In filmmaking, the most difficult, problematic and frustrating aspect is the writing. It is a very lonely job. There's no company. And when you have to create on paper a character like Manjulika, who is scary and beautiful in equal parts, then that's a very tough job," Bazmee told PTI on the green carpet of the IIFA Rocks ceremony.

"When the writing part is done, then everyone, including actor, director, cameraperson and music director, know what they have to do," he added.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" featured Tabu in the double role of Anjulika and Manjulika. Will he be collaborating with the acclaimed actor once again for the third part in the franchise? Bazmee said he would take the decision after he finishes writing the script.

"I want to work with Tabu once again as she did a phenomenal job in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. I don't think anyone else would have been able to match her. She is a very beautiful actor and a close friend of mine. But we haven't written the script. Once it is done, then I'll be able to tell who is playing what in the movie," the filmmaker added.

