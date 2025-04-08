Writer Kanika Dhillon talks about her bond with Taapsee Pannu

Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon said her equation with actor and frequent collaborator Taapsee Pannu is based on friendship and their shared love of taking risks. The writer-actor duo first worked on 2018’s ‘Manmarziyaan’, followed by ‘Haseen Dillruba’, its sequel ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, ‘Rashmi Rocket’ and ‘Dunki’. ‘Gandhari’, their next, is an action thriller.

“It’s based on our great friendship. We share understanding. We are both risk-takers, be it Rumi from ‘Manmarziyaan’, Rani from ‘Haseen Dillruba’, or now an action film. We love to take risks, and we usually get a lot of love from the audience whenever we collaborate. There are a lot of things that cement our relationship and ‘Gandhari’ is our sixth collaboration together. I think it’s the testimony to trust, to faith and the love that we kind of bought for our partnership over the years,” Dhillon told PTI in an interview.

‘Gandhari’, directed by Devashish Makhija, is described as an action-thriller film that will explore the ‘profound bond between mother and child’.

The writer, who is also producing the movie via ‘Kattha Pictures’, said it’s a beautiful story that is close to her heart.

“‘Gandhari’ is an action revenge drama. A mother’s quest to safeguard her child. When we have launched the title that a mother will not hesitate to turn into her fiercest form if she has to protect her child and that’s an emotion that ‘Gandhari’ is driven by. This is the first action film that I am doing with Taapsee. We have a stellar team. We have a director. We have a lot of talent. I am very happy that we have all of them come together for my second production (after ‘Do Patti’),” she added.

As a producer, Dhillon said her main focus has always been stories.