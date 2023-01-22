Would never cash in on the trending genres, says Rajkumar Santoshi

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi said that as a storyteller, he would never cash in on the trending genres and would rather go by his instincts.

The director, whose filmography features beloved movies such as ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, ‘Ghayal’ and ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’, said he believes in trying his hand at something new with every film.

“I don’t make films based on the flavour of the season. If comedies, remakes or sequels are working, then I wouldn’t make them. I made every film different. Whatever inspires me at that moment, I do it,” Santoshi told the top news agency.

The versatile filmmaker started his career with the 1990 hit ‘Ghayal’, starring Sunny Deol and delivered both commercial and critical hits such as ‘Damini’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, ‘Ghatak’, ‘China Gate’, ‘Lajja’, ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’ and ‘Khakee’.

With his latest feature ‘Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh’, he makes a return to the movies after a gap of 10 years. His last directorial was Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Phata Poster Nikhla Hero’, which had a dull run at the box office.

Filmmaking today has become a business because of the corporate studio system, Santoshi said.

“I have never made a film thinking of a star and then worked on a story that pleases the star. What happened after ‘Phata Poster Nikla Hero’ is that a corporation had come in and they would tell me to write a story for this particular star,” the 66-year-old writer-director said.

He added, “The situation is the same and that’s why I took a backseat. For seven to eight years, I was not active because the genuine makers have vanished. People are rejecting films as the content is not good.”

With his films, Santoshi said he has always tried to present the reality of life. He gave examples of his films ‘Ghayal’, ‘Ghatak’ and ‘Damini’ and said the movies stand for seeking justice, being fearless and the status of women in society.