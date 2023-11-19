Would love to do sports-oriented films: Vicky Kaushal

Kolkata: Actor Vicky Kaushal says he is yet to try his hand at a sports-oriented subject as it comes with an opportunity to learn new skills.

At a promotional event for his upcoming film "Sam Bahadur" here on Friday night, the actor said he is open to play the role of a real-life or a fictional sportsperson.

"I haven't given it a thought about which sports personalities I have in mind. But if there is a genre I haven't explored so far, then that is sports," the actor told reporters.

"I would love to do something sports oriented. It gives you the opportunity to learn skills. As an actor and sports lover, I would love to do that. I loved sports biopics like 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', but my portrayal could be a fictional character also," he added.

In Meghna Gulzar-directed "Sam Bahadur", Kaushal essays the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India’s greatest war heroes.

Kaushal said he is always conscious to "not let go of good scripts" which come his way.

Describing the army personnel as the "real heroes of the motherland", the actor said it is very important to educate today's generation about them and the value of their sacrifices.

"I enjoy living those characters. I don't mind doing 10 more army films," he added when asked if there is any scope of repeating the same subject.

Produced by ‘RSVP Movies’, “Sam Bahadur” also stars Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw’s wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

The script has been penned by Bhavani Iyer, Shantanu Shrivastava and Gulzar. The movie is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 1.