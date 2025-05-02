Would love to do more antagonist roles: Soha Ali Khan

Fresh off her role as a villain in the horror movie ‘Chhorii 2’, Soha Ali Khan said she’s eager to take on more antagonist characters and delve into the complex shades of grey.

Talking to PTI on the sidelines of a panel discussion organised by the ‘Almond Board of California’ in Pune, Khan admitted that she was being experimental by playing such roles and receiving positive feedback for her performance in ‘Chhorii 2’ has been ‘very reassuring’.

“I have always felt that when it comes to cinema, the antagonist has so many wonderful layers whereas the hero or heroine are often trapped by the unvirtuous. Now we are exploring characters and getting into grey and we are getting into reality. So, I think it is definitely very interesting to play an antagonist and I would love to do more such roles,” said the actress, who plays the character of ‘Daasi Maa’, an eerie and sinister antagonist.

The actress, known for films such as ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster’, ‘Tum Mile’ and ‘Ahista Ahista’, is making her come back to acting after a seven-year hiatus. She was last seen in ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3’ in 2018.

Khan, acknowledging that she got a little distracted with motherhood, shared that she is motivated to do more work. She recently wrapped up shooting for the thriller ‘Bridge’, in which she stars alongside her ‘Rang De Basanti’ co-actor R Madhavan. The film is set to release later this year.

Besides her own comeback, the 46-year-old actress is happy to see her mother-veteran actress, Sharmila Tagore, returning to Bengali cinema with ‘Puratwan’, in which she starred alongside Rituparna Sengupta.

“I was very excited. I guess after 12-14 years she has gone back to Bengali cinema. It is her mother tongue. It is her real passion. She was very excited to work in Bangla again. I think cinema really immortalises you, so as a daughter to watch your mother being immortalised on screen. I think it is something really precious,” she added.