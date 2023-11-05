Would love to do films that are considered massy: Ishaan Khattar

Mumbai: His choices are determined by the opportunities he is given, says actor Ishaan Khattar, who wishes to explore the mainstream commercial movie space at some point in his career.

Ishaan, 28, made his debut with "Beyond the Clouds” by acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi and followed it up with films such as “Dhadak”, “Khaali Peeli”, Phone Bhoot” and web series, “A Suitable Boy". He will next be seen in war drama "Pippa".

The actor said picking offbeat subjects is not a strategic decision.

“I don’t think I’ve done massy or typical. I would love to do films that are considered massy. It is not a strategic thing about not doing these films because it is about the confluence of opportunities that I’ve had. My desire to explore as an actor is a mix of both,” Ishaan told PTI in an interview.

“Going forward, I’ll have different phases in my career and the experience that I’ve will inform my choices. So far, I’ve been lucky to have some diverse opportunities. I’m excited about the work that’s coming up because it is solid and good work. It is work that I’m proud of,” he added.

Ishaan's latest project is ‘Audible Original’ series “Ravan Rising. It was fun and challenging to explore the audio medium, said the actor.

“It allows you to stimulate your own imagination and you can visualise the story in your own way. It was difficult. It is not easy to keep the voice fresh and bring evolution in the character with the voice,” he added.

The recently released audio series explores the defining moments that shaped Ravan’s journey from a young warrior to the terrifying demon King. In the series, actor Sanjay Dutt steps into the role of older Ravan, while Ishaan has voiced for young Ravan.

“The story was a very interesting take on Ravan. We all have an image of Ravan but the aspect of the story that this series is shedding a light on, is lesser known. It’s the story of a young Ravan, from a young warrior becoming the demon king,” he said.

Ishaan said he didn’t get to record the series with Sanjay Dutt but hopes to work with the 1990s star in future.

“I was able to hear some of his things he had recorded, so I had a reference of how the older Ravan sounds. I hope we will have a chance to do something like this or there’s room for more stories to tell. I would love to dub with him. He has such an iconic voice,” the actor added.