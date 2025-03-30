Would happily play Peeta again: Josh Hutcherson

Los Angeles: Josh Hutcherson is up to reprise his role in the blockbuster film series ‘Hunger Games’. The actor had his breakthrough with the franchise, based on the 2008 novel by Suzanne Collins. He portrayed the role of Peeta Mellark.

With the first film released in 2012, the actor went on to appear in the following instalments: ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ (2013), ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1’ (2014) and Part 2 (2015).

The 32-year-old actor said he would happily play the character again. “I’d happily play Peeta again. The story is incredible. ‘The Hunger Games’ was incredible. I think Peeta’s an incredible person to bring to life,” he said at ‘Dream It Con’ in Paris according to the entertainment news outlet ‘Variety’.

“I’m curious to know what happens between when they have their family and when the story ends, just to understand what happened in the world, how they got to that place. But I’m down. If you can talk to Suzanne Collins and tell her to write a book, I’m in. Sign me up,” he added.

Hutcherson will next star in ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ which is slated to be released in December. It is directed by Emma Tammi.