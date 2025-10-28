Would ‘bet against’ a second season of ‘The Penguin’: Colin Farrell

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Colin Farrell said while discussions are underway about a potential second season of ‘The Penguin’, the spinoff to Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’, he personally remains cautiously doubtful about its chances.

Farrell, who reprised his ‘The Batman’ role of Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobb in the HBO and DC Studios’ 2024 series, said that although the show was designed as a limited series, its critical success has sparked speculation about continuation.

“Oh, I don’t know. I have a bit of a negativity bias. Apparently, I’ve been told by various people close to me. So, I would say I would bet against, but not by much,” the actor told the entertainment news outlet ‘ComicBook’.

The 49-year-old actor said that ‘the powers that be’ have been exploring storylines that could justify another season. He also revealed that ‘The Penguin’ ties directly into ‘The Batman Part II’, which will see actor Robert Pattinson return as the iconic superhero Batman.

“It conveniently worked that the death at the end of ‘The Batman’ and the devastation within Gotham opened up a power vacuum that then Oz could try and capitalise on,” Farrell said.

He added, “That was perfect for the parallel eight hours that we had. And then ‘The Batman Part II’ will pick up, whatever, a few weeks after the show ended. But I kind of bet against, but not by a wide mark.”

Directed by Reeves, ‘The Batman Part II’ is expected to begin filming next year with a scheduled release on October 1, 2027.