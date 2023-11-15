'World is tilting towards talent rather than stars and big names'

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon recently talked about the ‘nepotism’ problem in the Hindi film industry. She believes that if a producer launches a person from within Bollywood, they should also give ‘space to someone who doesn’t belong but is probably more talented’.

Speaking with ‘Vogue India’, the ‘Adipurush’ star also added that the ‘world is tilting towards talent and scripts rather than stars and big names’.

In her recent interview, Kriti said, “The industry can become more accessible for outsiders if we start creating equal opportunities. If you’re launching someone from the industry, make sure you’re also giving space to someone who doesn’t belong but is probably more talented. Slowly, very slowly, the world is tilting towards talent and scripts rather than stars and big names.”

“I’ve seen a lot of videos on vision boards and manifesting that say that if you believe something can happen, it will. But with me, I’ve realised that if I desperately chase a particular milestone, it just doesn’t happen,” the actor added.

In October, Kriti Sanon won her first-ever National Award. On October 17, she was felicitated with the ‘Best Actor’ award for her role in ‘Mimi’ at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony.

As quoted by a famed news agency, Kriti had said, “It is a surreal moment. I think this is every actor’s dream. I thought it was a distant dream as I have not even completed 10 years in the industry, but for something like this to happen, I feel very blessed and grateful.”

Kriti Sanon will be seen sharing the screen with ‘Farzi’ famed actor Shahid Kapoor in a romantic film, which will be out in theatres on February 9, 2024. She will also be seen in ‘The Crew’ alongside actors Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.