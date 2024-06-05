World Environment Day: Motorcycle diaries with Amit Sadh

For ‘Breathe’ actor Amit Sadh, June 5 is a day of special significance. Not only does it mark his birthday, but it’s also World Environment Day. As a dedicated nature enthusiast, Amit chose this meaningful day to launch his ‘YouTube’ channel. The first three episodes of his series, ‘Motorcycle Saved My Life’, will document his month-long riding expedition, offering viewers an intimate look into his adventurous journey. The engaging and informative series covers the ‘Kai Po Che’ actor’s experiences on his riding expedition right from soaking up the mountain sun to enjoying delicious local food, spending time with the locals at their homes and more while keeping the environment clean and protected by being extremely responsible.

In his journey, the actor travelled to various picturesque locales including Balasinor, Ahmedabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Delhi, Chandigarh, Theog, Sangla, Kaza, Jispa, Prune, Padum and Leh Ladakh. With his series, the actor shed light on the importance of riding and how it played a pivotal role in transforming his life.

Initiating conversations around nature and environmental protection, the ‘Avrodh: The Siege Within’ actor said, “Riding is therapeutic for me and as the title of my series suggests ‘Motorcycle Saved My Life’, there was a time in my life where I needed some clarity and that’s when my riding journey began. Through my rides, I got to experience nature closely, which played a crucial role in helping me feel better. That's why, on World Environment Day, I request everyone to look after and protect our nature and environment. Through my series, I also aim to promote healthy riding experiences because riding is something that you do not only for yourself, but it is also your duty to stay responsible for the safety of others around you.”

On the work front, his upcoming projects include ‘Pune Highway’ and 'Main'.