‘Working with Manisha Koirala was a defining moment in my career’

Aditya Seal, who ventured into the world of cinema starring alongside Manisha Koirala in ‘Ek Chhotisi Love Story’ in 2002, reminisced about working with the star and said that working with her was a defining moment in his career.

“Manisha Koirala will always hold a special place in my heart as my first onscreen heroine. Working with her in ‘Ek Chhotisi Love Story’ was a defining moment in my career and I have always admired her talent and grace,” said the actor.

The actor shared a ‘core memory’ from working with Koirala on the film, directed by Shashilal K Nair, who has made films such as ‘Parivaar’, ‘Angaar’ and ‘One 2 Ka 4’.

“I have this core memory where we had a scene together, where I’m lying on a bed. She had taken a small break and I didn’t even realise I had dozed off,” he said.

The Bollywood actor added, “There was a spotlight on me and I passed out. When the shot was ready, I opened my eyes and saw Manisha ma’am in a simple ponytail above me. It was surreal for me, with the light setting against her head like a halo and I was truly mesmerised by her beauty.”