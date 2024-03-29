'Working with Diljit Dosanjh on 'Amar Singh Chamkila' brought freshness in my life'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali on Thursday said collaborating with Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh for the upcoming ‘Netflix’ movie "Amar Singh Chamkila" infused freshness into his professional life.

The film revolves around the life and time of Amar Singh Chamkila, a popular Punjabi singer in the '80s who was shot dead with his singer-wife Amarjot in 1988.

Dosanjh essays the titular character in the movie, while Parineeti Chopra plays Amarjot, his singing partner.

At the film's trailer launch event here, the director praised the actor-musician for submerging himself into the character.

"Someone recently told me that when Diljit was shooting in a village of Punjab, he was playing the role of Chamkila but he himself is a bigger star. When he was acting as Chamkila, I can bet on it that this person (Diljit) didn’t know who he was. He thought he was Chamkila. He was not anything but Chamkila. We all thought it was too real, that it was Chamkila who was performing, not Diljit. When somebody does something like that, it becomes memorable. That is why we do the work we do," Ali told reporters.

The director, known for films such as "Jab We Met", "Love Aaj Kal", "Rockstar" and "Tamasha", said Dosanjh is just starting out as an artiste.

"He has achieved a lot, but I can bet on it, this is just the beginning. Wherever he will go, we will go with him. I am very happy that this freshness came into my life," he added.

Written and directed by Ali, "Amar Singh Chamkila" will chart the untold story of the late artist's life.

The singer, who is often remembered as Punjab’s original rockstar, gained fame in the 1980s for his bold and provocative lyrics, often addressing social issues and taboos. His unique style blended traditional Punjabi folk music with contemporary themes, earning him a large following but also controversy.

During the casting process, the filmmaker said he spoke with music maestro A R Rahman, who has composed songs for the film, about who to approach for the titular role.

"The first name that came was Diljit, but we thought he wouldn't do it. When I spoke to him, I asked for five minutes to narrate the story. But the conversation went on for more than an hour. This film couldn’t have been made without Diljit and Parineeti. I hope when you watch it, you will realise why I say so."

Chopra, like Dosanjh, was the first choice for the role of Amarjot, said Ali.

"When I met her, she said she had been waiting for five years to do a film where she could sing. I said this is such a film and she agreed. Later, I realised her face also matches with Amarjot."

Dosanjh, also known for Hindi movies such as "Udta Punjab", "Good Newwz" and "Crew", said he was introduced to Chamkila's music when he was a teenager.

"Chamkila came into my life when I was 14-15 years old and I came to know about what a fantastic artist he was. I believe all the musicians from Punjab and even outside still follow Chamkila and his compositions. If you keep the lyrics aside, the way he composed a song was like a scientist. Even today, people make songs from those lyrics," he said.

Produced by Mohit Choudhary, ‘Select Media Holdings LLP’, ‘Saregama’ and ‘Window Seat Films’, "Amar Singh Chamkila" is set to be released on ‘Netflix’ on April 12.