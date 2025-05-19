Working in 'Bhooth Bangla' is a 'childhood dream come true': Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi wrapped up filming for the upcoming horror comedy ‘Bhooth Bangla’ and called her experience working with Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan ‘a childhood dream come true’.

Taking to ‘Instagram’, Wamiqa shared a behind-the-scenes picture near a waterfall with Akshay and wrote, “From hysterically enjoying all ‘Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’ movies all my life to now being part of their world… This had been a childhood dream.”

She added, “It was a FUNtastic experience. Cannot wait for you to experience ‘Bhooth Bangla’ and my second film with my most favourite @tabutiful ji.”

The film marks Wamiqa’s first collaboration with Akshay and Priyadarshan and her second with actress Tabu.

Akshay Kumar also announced the shoot wrap on May 18 via ‘Instagram’, posting a video from a romantic sequence with Wamiqa. “And that’s a wrap on ‘Bhooth Bangla’! My seventh madcap adventure with the ever-inventive Priyadarshan sir and a magical first with the ever-surprising Wamiqa,” he captioned the video.

Responding to his post, Gabbi commented, “Thank you for the kind words, sir. Had the best, best, best time shooting with this team. Absolutely FUNtastic!”

The film features an ensemble cast including Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Mithila Palkar and Jaaved Jaaferi and is set to hit theatres on April 2, 2026.