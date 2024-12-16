‘Won’t perform in India till concert infrastructure is developed’

Diljit Dosanjh’s latest music concert as part of his ongoing ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’ took place in Chandigarh recently and photos and video from the event have been shared online. Diljit’s ‘Chamkila’ director, Imtiaz Ali too shared a few clips on his ‘Instagram’ to showcase how the singer recreated the ‘Chamkila’ moment.

Imtiaz re-shared a video on his story that showed a huge crowd enjoying the concert outside the stadium. Some people were also seen climbing trees to watch the Punjabi sensation perform live.

Sharing the clip of fans going crazy, Imtiaz Ali wrote, ‘Diljit effect’ and added that he is ‘recreating Chamkila’. The director’s next story shows people dancing outside the venue of Diljit’s performance. The third story of Imtiaz Ali featured Diljit performing a song from his recently released film ‘Chamkila’ and the text on the clip read, ‘Chamkila in Chandigarh’.

At the concert, Diljit also highlighted the poor concert infrastructure in India and said that he wanted to perform with the audience all around him. He said till the time proper infrastructure is developed he won’t perform in India.

Before Diljit’s show, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) issued an advisory urging him to avoid performing alcohol-themed songs during his live performance and it specifically referenced songs like ‘Patiala Peg’, ‘5 Tara’ and ‘Case’.

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’ will be held next in Mumbai on December 19 and in Guwahati on December 29.