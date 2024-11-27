Won’t compromise in a relationship now: Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday, who reportedly broke up with Aditya Roy Kapur in March, revealed that she will not compromise in a relationship now and shared her idea of romance.

The actress was in a conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast, where the host asked her if she had been in a relationship where she had compromised herself.

“We all have. I have seen around that people have been… I have been… I am sure that I have changed myself a lot but not to the point ki ‘itna kuch bura hua hai’. I have realised that yes maybe I have not been myself, so this isn’t the best situation for me,” said Ananya.

The host further asked what she changed about herself and in hindsight realised, to which she said, “My likes and dislikes. For I’ll pretend to be as small as ‘yes, I want to watch these movies’ and I only do what my partner likes in terms of I’ll only eat this kind of food, go to only these kinds of places or I won’t go out because my partner likes staying at home.”

Ananya said that she had done that. “But now I wouldn’t. Now I would want my partner to accept me as I am as I would accept my partner for whatever they are.”

Talking about her idea of romance, she added, “The idea of romance for me is someone who listens to me. Remembering small things and just listening. I don’t always want solutions. Sometimes I want my partner to listen to me.”

It was in 2022 when chatter about Ananya and Aditya being in a relationship started doing the rounds on social media after they were seen together at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party.