Women should see their femininity as a strength: Rakul Preet Singh

Actor and soon-to-be bride Rakul Preet Singh, who’s all set to marry actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, opened up about her mantra for a healthy relationship. She opened up about insecurities in a relationship and said that she and Jackky discussed these things even before they started dating.

In an interview with ‘Cosmopolitan’, Rakul said that there is no ‘mantra’ for a successful relationship, but something important is: “Being complete in yourself first to be able to complete someone else. And that’s something that both Jackky Bhagnani and I have spoken about.”

She continued, “Even before we started dating, we spoke about it - the understanding that you know your shortcomings and work on your relationship with absolutely no insecurities. If one of the partners is insecure, the relationship cannot be healthy. And it boils down to being complete in yourself as a person to be able to be more giving in a relationship.”

Rakul was also asked about the importance of having the right partner for a woman. She replied, “All those women who are ambitious should be smart enough to take their time and find a partner who understands them and their dreams so that they can share responsibilities.”

The actor said that women should see their femininity as a strength and stay positive. She stressed the importance of finding a supportive partner who understands their ambitions. According to her, both men and women can achieve their goals, but women can do even more. According to reports, Rakul and Jackky will tie the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on February 21 in Goa. Recently, the couple was spotted in Mumbai with their parents.