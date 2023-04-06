Women-led are films getting more attention from viewers: Radhika Apte

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte, who is seen playing Durga, a housewife and an undercover agent in the spy comedy ‘Mrs Undercover’, said that she fell in love with her character the minute she heard the script.

Radhika said that nowadays, women-led films are getting more attention from viewers.

“I think the premise of the film was really exciting for me. We live in a country where there is a lot of patriarchy and so many women slog days and nights to keep their families happy and yet go unnoticed, so I think it did resonate with me and what I like about Durga is her innocence, naivety, clumsiness and even her journey of discovering herself. I think that was really good,” the actor said.

Radhika Apte, who is known for ‘Raat Akeli Hai’, ‘Monica, O My Darling’ and an American film, ‘A Call to Spy’, said that women-oriented subjects are liked by the audience.

“It’s high time that we have equality. The world is changing and now everyone is fighting for equal rights, pay, job opportunities and recognition. The film industry is just a reflection of what is going on in society and the world is changing very slowly, but some parts of it are not and I think that’s just why we are getting some better parts.”