Women dominate charts on ‘Spotify Wrapped’

Pop icon Taylor Swift has yet again dominated the charts this year. Audio streaming platform ‘Spotify’ recently released its much-awaited year-end data with ‘Spotify Wrapped 2024’ and Swift is again at the top. The singer-songwriter ranked as the Number 1 most-streamed artist globally in 2024 on ‘Spotify’, nabbing the crown for the second year in a row, reported ‘Variety’.

That’s largely on the strength of her latest album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, which was the most-streamed album of the year on ‘Spotify’. Swift’s music generated more than 26.6 billion streams on the platform this year.

After Swift, Spotify’s most-streamed artists of the year worldwide were the Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake and Billie Eilish.

As per ‘Variety’, Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets’ broke several ‘Spotify’ records, including becoming the first album to top 300 million streams in one day and more than a billion in the first week of release. Its massive popularity led to a banner year for women artists - who landed the top eight of the 10 most-streamed albums worldwide on ‘Spotify’. Those were ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ by Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Short n’ Sweet’, Karol G’s ‘Manana Sera Bonito’, Ariana Grande’s ‘Eternal Sunshine’, Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’, SZA’s ‘SOS’ and Swift’s ‘Lover’.

For the first time, ‘Spotify’ is adding a ‘Wrapped’ badge to Taylor Swift’s ‘Spotify’ profile, marking the inaugural year of what the company said will be an annual distinction.

Meanwhile, Spotify’s most-streamed songs worldwide in 2024 were: Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Espresso’, with more than 1.6 billion streams globally, followed by Benson Boone’s ‘Beautiful Things’, Eilish’s ‘Birds of a Feather’, ‘Gata Only’ by FloyyMenor and Cris MJ and Teddy Swims’ ‘Lose Control’.