Women can do comedy very well: Kriti Sanon

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are poised to light up the big screen with their next flick ‘Crew’. The trailer and music of the movie have already piqued the audience’s interest.

During the trailer launch, Kriti spoke about her experience of being part of a female-centric comedy film.

“We usually get to work with men mostly. It was very refreshing to work with women. These women are so talented and I have admired them for years. We all look up to them in what they bring to the table and the fact that they have been reinventing themselves and how,” she said.

Kriti Sanon also discussed women’s potential in comic roles and the fact that ‘Crew’ isn’t about male bashing.

“The way this film was written and the way these characters are, there’s so much life and chemistry between these three. I believe what people love or at least what I feel, is the whole chemistry. I feel that jab bhi koi women wali film aati hai, ladkiyan hain, to sab sochte hain ki serious hai bahot, ya phir kuch mudda hoga, ya phir men bashing hogi and all that. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai, as you can see women can do comedy very well (I feel that whenever any women-oriented film comes and it’s about girls, everyone thinks that it’s very serious or then there will be some issue or then there will be men bashing and all that. There is nothing like this, as you can see women can do comedy very well),” said the ‘Mimi’ star.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, ‘Crew’ features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses. The film is made under ‘Balaji Telefilms’ and ‘Anil Kapoor Film and Communications Network’ banners. The film will be hitting theatres on March 29.