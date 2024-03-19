Without Karan Johar I won’t be at any stage in life: Varun Dhawan

It has been over a decade for Bollywood star Varun Dhawan in the Hindi film industry, but he has never forgotten his guru and filmmaker, Karan Johar.

The ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ director launched Varun along with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Student of the Year’ in 2012.

Very recently, Varun Dhawan attended Prime Video’s slate announcement event, ‘Prime Video Presents’.

The actor will soon be seen in the Indian counterpart of the global streaming series ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ has been created by ‘The Family Man’ director duo Raj and DK.

Sharing the stage with his co-stars Samantha, Raj and DK and Karan Johar, Varun told the media, “The moment I saw ‘The Family Man’ and I picked up the phone and called Raj and DK. I was absolutely blown away by it.”

Varun then expressed his gratitude to Karan Johar as he said, “I won’t be at this stage or on any stage without Karan Johar.” The actor also sang the theme song of the Karan Johar directorial ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ in jest.

Johar also responded in a funny tone as he said, “That’s what you call over-welcoming your stay.”