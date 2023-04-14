Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari are both making their Hindi film debuts in Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. In a recent chat, Palak was asked about her biggest takeaway from Shehnaaz. The latter first gained fame after she appeared in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ and since then, she has stayed in the limelight thanks to her strong social media following.

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Palak was asked about her biggest takeaway from Shehnaaz and she said, “From Shehnaaz, my takeaway was, all you really need is to be liked by people. If a group of people like you, I think that’s your biggest strength.”

Shehnaaz Gill has a massive social media following that has continued to support her through her ups and downs. Earlier, fans loved her pairing with actor Siddharth Shukla and fondly called them ‘SidNaaz’. And since his passing in 2021, fans have stood by Shehnaaz, cheering her on through her many endeavours.

Palak continued, “With Shenaaz, it’s the love that people have for her in their hearts. I think love is the strongest force in the world and it shows with Shehnnaz. That’s what I take away.”

Shehnaaz Gill is currently hosting her chat show titled ‘Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill’. Apart from her debut, she will soon be seen in the Kareena Kapoor and Tabu starrer ‘The Crew’ and John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh starrer ‘100%’.