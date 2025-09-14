Winning doesn’t just bring recognition, it brings responsibility: Anuparna Roy

When Anuparna Roy first heard her name announced as the ‘Best Director’ in the ‘Orizzonti’ section at the 82nd Venice Film Festival for her film ‘Songs of Forgotten Trees’, she could hardly believe it. Standing on stage, still shaking, her thoughts raced back to the tough days she and her team went through while shooting the film.

Indie films are making waves at prestigious festivals across the world, but getting them made is still an uphill battle. For Anuparna, the struggle was even more personal. Growing up in a small village in West Bengal, she hadn’t even heard of ‘world cinema’ until she was in Class XII. And yet, today, the world is celebrating her incredible feat as she’s the first Indian ever to win this honour. From the West Bengal Chief Minister to filmmakers across India, congratulatory messages have poured in for her pathbreaking achievement.

Anuparna knows this win comes with greater responsibility and she needs to tell stories that matter. At the same time, the girl from Bengal still dreams of making a film in her mother tongue. ‘Millennium Post’ catches up with Anuparna to talk about her win, her journey and what lies ahead.

When your name was announced as the winner and you realised you had scripted history, what was running through your mind at that very moment?

I was completely taken aback when my name was announced. It was my first time on stage and I was shaking. My mind immediately went back to all those hardships our team went through during the shoot. It felt surreal. I knew history was being written at that moment and with it came a sense of responsibility. I felt a kind of heaviness inside and out.

After the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the audience gave a five-minute standing ovation. Did you sense then that the film had truly connected with them?

After the premiere, I did dream for a moment that maybe there was a chance of winning. The thought definitely crossed my mind, but at the same time, I was scared. I knew there were other very strong films in competition. So, I kept calculating possibilities in my head. Still, deep inside, I was hopeful.

You come from Narayanpur in Purulia district, a small village in Bengal. How did your passion for cinema take root and flourish in such a setting?

In tier-3 towns and villages, cinema is seen mainly as a form of entertainment. Honestly, even in bigger cities, many still think of films the same way. So, as a child, I also thought of cinema only as entertainment. My world back then was full of suppression, oppression, sadness and tension, but films transported me elsewhere. They became my escape.

I grew up watching Bengali commercial films starring Prosenjit Chatterjee and Tapas Pal. I didn’t have access to world cinema then, so I watched whatever commercial cinema was available. In fact, I first heard the term ‘World Cinema’ only when I was in Class XII, thanks to my uncle. That was when I realised a completely different world existed. Later, in college, I began writing stories, mostly abstract ones.

Your film had the backing of Anurag Kashyap as a presenter. How did he respond to your historic win?

For Anurag sir, this is not the first win. He is an institution in himself. But he told me something very simple that has stayed with me: winning doesn’t just bring recognition, it brings the responsibility to keep making films, even when it feels uncomfortable. If you look at what’s happening in the world today, his words feel even more relevant.

From Shuchi Talati, Rima Das, Lakshmipriya Devi, Sandhya Suri and Subhadra Mahajan to Anasuya Sengupta and Kiran Rao, so many women filmmakers and indie voices are taking Indian cinema to the global stage, often telling stories rooted in women’s friendships. How exciting is this moment to be making films?

These women have already made history or are in the process of making it. I’m grateful I’ve had the chance to see their work. It feels amazing that people are now recognising me alongside them - that itself is a huge achievement for me. India has never lacked women in filmmaking. Mira Nair owned the Venice Film Festival for such a long time. These women have always inspired me. This is exactly what Anurag sir meant when he said a win brings responsibility - the responsibility to tell stories that matter. Also, look at the women characters in his films. He doesn’t need to declare that he’s a feminist; his work shows it. I feel lucky to be part of this journey at a time when so many strong voices are emerging.

Bengal Connects

With West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulating you and the entire state celebrating your achievement, how does this recognition make you feel?

For the Chief Minister of West Bengal to acknowledge our film is a huge thing for a newcomer like me. My parents are so proud; for them, this means everything. They are overjoyed and I don’t even know how to express our gratitude to the CM. Despite her busy schedule, she took the time to write about the film and appreciated my work. That means so much. I am truly grateful.

Several directors in Bengal have praised your work after this win. As a girl from Bengal, did you ever think of starting your journey with Bengali cinema? And do you see yourself making a film in Bengali in the future?

My favourite filmmaker from Bengal is Kaushik Ganguly and I was so happy to see him post about my film and my win. For someone of his stature to take the time to write about me is incredibly encouraging and humbling. As a girl from Bengal, yes, I definitely plan to make a film in Bengali. But it will be in my own regional dialect, not in the elite Bengali dialect. I want to tell a story set during the British-era Bengal, rooted in Purulia and the Manbhum region. Hopefully, I’ll make that film very soon.