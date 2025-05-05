‘Windows Film Production’ proudly announces the release of ‘Aamar Boss’

Asish Ranjan Das, director of ‘Purple Touch Creatives’, in collaboration with Mithuu Chatterjee, director of ‘Dream Nurturist’s Avenue-DNA’, organised an exclusive press conference for the upcoming film of ‘Windows Productions’, ‘Aamar Boss’, on May 3, 2025, at the Press Club of India, New Delhi, after the first screening of the film at the Delhi Rajya Sabha Secretariat, New Delhi.

‘Aamar Boss’, directed by the acclaimed duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, marks the return of the legendary Raakhee Gulzar to the silver screen after 22 years, promising to be a cinematic experience not to be missed. The event was attended by prominent media representatives and industry insiders, creating an exciting buzz ahead of the film scheduled to hit theaters on May 9, 2025.

The cast and crew were present at the event to engage with the media and shared insights into the film, namely Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee (directors) and Srabanti Chatterjee and Souraseni Maitra (lead cast).

‘Aamar Boss’ follows Animesh, a 40-something publishing house owner navigating professional challenges and a strained marriage with his wife, Rumi. After his mother, Subhra - a retired head nurse recovering from bypass surgery - begins proofreading at his office, she introduces an innovative daycare policy that allows employees to bring their parents or in-laws to work. This initiative not only boosts productivity but also raises financial concerns for Animesh, leading to a confrontation that sparks support from other companies. Inspired by real corporate daycare programs, the film celebrates inclusive work environments and transformative leadership.

Speaking on the occasion, Nandita Roy said, “‘Aamar Boss’ is not very serious. Rather, I would say it offers a lot of opportunities for laughter and fun. It’s a great movie to watch with family and friends. From the title song to the dances, I assure you that by the end, everyone will feel good. The film addresses a very important topic in our lives.”

Creative producer Zinia Sen explained the purpose behind creating a film on the vital topic of aging. She focused on this theme because content is everything. The film explores crucial themes, particularly ageism - a subject that has not been effectively addressed in many Indian films. Through its compelling narrative, it highlights the realities of aging and raises awareness about its significance.

During a recent conversation, she reflected on the fact that while individuals retire at the age of 60, the average lifespan in India extends far beyond that. This raises an essential question: What can one do with the remaining 12, 14, 15 or even 20 years of life? The discussion surrounding dignity in aging and maintaining a meaningful role in the community becomes increasingly important.

She contemplated how parents cope with retirement and what responsibilities the younger generation should embrace as their parents grow older. “Currently, I am at work while my 70-year-old mother faces health concerns, a situation that weighs heavily on me. Managing this delicate balance is challenging, making the themes explored in ‘Aamar Boss’ deeply relevant,” she shared.

Shiboprosad Mukherjee said that the primary purpose of screening the first show of the Bengali film outside Bengal is to engage the Bengali community living elsewhere and to encourage the expansion of Bengali cinema and music.

“For this film, our goal is to maximise the reach and impact of ‘Aamar Boss’ across multiple platforms. In collaboration with ‘Purple Touch’ and Dream Nurturist’s ‘Avenue-DNA’ as our Media Coordinator in Delhi, we are working to amplify its presence. The film has already gained recognition at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and has been nominated for the prestigious ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal, further underscoring its significance in contemporary cinema.”